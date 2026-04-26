Islamabad Returns to Normalcy as Red Zone Restrictions Lifted

Normalcy is set to return to Islamabad on Monday as traffic restrictions around the Serena Hotel and the Red Zone ended.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of Pakistan—especially the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi—for their patience and cooperation”, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar said in a post shared on X.

اسلام آباد میں سیرینا ہوٹل اور ریڈ زون کے اطراف ٹریفک پابندیاں آج ختم ہو گیئ ہیں۔ میں اہلِ پاکستان—بالخصوص اسلام آباد اور راولپنڈی کے شہریوں— کے صبر اور تعاون پر دل کی گہرائیوں سے شکریہ ادا کرتا ہوں۔ آپ کی حمایت ہمیں اپنے مہمانوں کی حفاظت کو یقینی بنانے اور خطے میں امن کے لیے… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 26, 2026

He thanked the citizens for their support, which helped ensure the safety of guests.

“Your support enables us to ensure the safety of our guests and to continue our efforts for peace in the region. We remain committed to these goals and are grateful for, and in need of, your continued prayers and well wishes”, the post reads.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leaves for Moscow after holding key meetings with Pakistan’s civil and military leadership on Sunday.

During his brief stay in Islamabad after his Oman visit, Araghchi held a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir and other senior Pakistani leadership.