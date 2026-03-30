Ishaq Dar sustains shoulder hairline fracture but attends crucial quadrilateral huddle

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar sustained a hairline fracture in his shoulder after he fell while hosting the Egypt’s foreign minister.

The development was confirmed by his son Ali Dar in a late night social media post.

Despite the injury, Ishaq Dar carried on with the day’s schedule, including a meeting with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia and the recording of an official statement around 9 PM, which marked the successful conclusion of a major day for Pakistan.

اسحاق ڈار صاحب نے آج مصر کے وزیرِ خارجہ کے استقبال کے دوران چوٹ لگنے کے باوجود پورا دن پین کلرز لے کر انتہائی اہمیت کی حامل تمام میٹنگز الحمدللہ احسن طریقے سے مکمل کیں۔ تقریباً 9 بجے آفیشل سٹیٹمنٹ کی ریکارڈنگ اور پاکستان کے لئے ایک بڑے دن کے بہترین اختتام کے بعد فیملی کے اصرار پر… — Ali Dar (@alimdar82) March 29, 2026

Following persistent requests from his family, he underwent a medical examination, and X-rays confirmed the shoulder fracture.

Doctors have advised that Dar’s pain will be managed with medication and precautionary measures over the coming days.

Ali Dar expressed gratitude for the messages, prayers, and well-wishes he has received.

A day earlier, Islamabad hosted the quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt, held in Islamabad where they discussed the possible ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the region.

The deputy prime minister said the foreign ministers expressed concern that the ongoing conflict is extremely unfortunate for its devastating impact on lives and livelihoods across the wider region.

He said they agreed that this war is not in favour of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction. The unity of Muslim Ummah in these challenging times is of utmost importance.

Ishaq Dar said the Foreign Ministers reaffirmed unity to contain the situation, reduce the risk of military escalation and create conditions for structured negotiations between relevant parties. He said the Foreign Ministers held a very detailed and in-depth discussion on the current regional situation.

The deputy prime minister briefed the visiting Foreign Ministers on the prospects of potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad. The visiting Foreign Ministers expressed their full support to the initiative.

He said the foreign ministers advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable pathway to prevent conflicts and to promote regional peace and harmony.

The deputy prime minister said Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in coming days, for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict.