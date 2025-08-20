Is there no harassment in Pakistan?

Zainab Inam Cheema

A recent newspaper article titled ‘All About Power’ brought forward a Supreme Court judgment in a workplace harassment case involving a driver who had committed repeated acts of misconduct.

After an official inquiry, the ombudsperson ordered his compulsory retirement. Yet despite amendments made to the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010 in 2022, the enforcement of this law remains painfully weak and neglected.

But beyond legal technicalities, a far bigger question looms: Can we — as fathers, brothers and responsible citizens — really claim that our sisters and daughters are safe in this society? Even today, women face hesitation, fear and shame when it comes to reporting workplace harassment. Why? Because the very system designed to help them often feels like a courtroom instead of a safe space. According to the law, inquiry committees must include at least one woman, one senior management official and one senior employee representative. However, when a victim is expected to explain her trauma in front of the accused — and sometimes even his friends or colleagues — what kind of justice is that?

The process treats harassment cases just like any other misconduct — disregarding the trauma, emotional burden and societal taboos that surround such cases. The accused gets the right to bring a friend, a colleague or a union representative for support. But the woman? She often stands alone — exposed, judged and silenced. In a culture where women struggle to even share such experiences with their closest family members, expecting them to face multiple male figures in a formal inquiry room is not just unrealistic — it’s cruel. Is this the system we’re proud of?

Instead, we should ensure that female complainants are only questioned by the female committee member, in a private and secure setting. The accused should be given the complainant’s statement and allowed to send written questions — not stand across from her in the same room. The inquiry committee can later come together to discuss findings and share conclusions with the competent authority, without retraumatizing the victim. Let’s also not ignore the facts. According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2024, Pakistan ranks 145th out of 146 countries in gender parity — a brutal reality check. How can we talk about literacy, empowerment or economic growth when half the population doesn’t feel safe at school, on the streets or in the workplace? Before we question why women don’t pursue careers or drop out after graduation, maybe we need to ask: What are we offering them in return? A hostile workplace? Fear of judgment? Loss of confidence? It’s not just about broken laws — it’s about broken trust.

This isn’t just my concern — it’s a national one. We must fix our systems not just for one girl, but for every woman who dreams of working, learning and contributing to society without fear.

It’s time to stand up for the women of Pakistan. Because when we protect them, we protect the future of this nation. Because it’s not just one woman’s fight — it’s our collective responsibility. Because the way we want the world to treat our sisters, mothers and wives — that’s the way we must treat every woman out there. It’s time to act. Not tomorrow. Today.

—The writer is occasionally contributes to the national press.