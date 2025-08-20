Politics on national awards

AUGUST 14 invariably brings a recurring debate: whether and whom the state should honour for distinguished services.

This year the debate is louder than usual. To clarify its nature, an example helps. Poet Naseer Ahmad Nasir, noted for his modern style and emotional depth, accepted a civil award. One admirer, Abrar Umar, protested, arguing that accepting such honours compromises a poet’s integrity. This view — that state recognition diminishes artistic independence — can be examined through the example of senior journalist Ansar Abbasi. When the Cabinet Division compiled civil awards it offered one to Ansar Abbasi; he declined, saying his work was for the country and needed no reward. Abbasi’s refusal stems from personal disinterest in honours, a stance some ascetics also display. Yet the state, acknowledging a citizen’s service, does not price their sincerity. It is like a mother kissing the child who outshines siblings; if that child steps back as the mother reaches him, the mother’s feelings are hurt because the child fails to recognize the mother’s status. Refusing a state honour and treating acceptance as dishonorable reflects a misunderstanding of the relationship between citizen and state.

Some argue that the arts stand above the state, noting intellectuals who have refused awards. But that argument ignores context. Refusing an honor from an oppressive colonial power that denies self-determination is an act of principle; rejecting an award from one’s own sovereign state signals either rejection of the state itself or a confused idea about its role. It is essential to recall that honours are conferred by the state as a whole, not merely by the sitting government. A specific objection about the 2025 awards also surfaced. Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas argued that a government should not bestow awards on its own members — a point with constitutional and ethical weight. Critics asked why figures such as Ishaq Dar, Attaullah Tarar, Mohsin Naqvi, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and members of a parliamentary delegation that communicated Pakistan’s position internationally were honoured. Two errors underlie such objections: conflating the state with the government and viewing awards to ministers through a partisan lens without asking why the awards were conferred.

Normally, Pakistan announces its honours on August 14 and confers them on March 23; this year the ceremony was held on August 14 because extraordinary events demanded it. A war with India had erupted and alongside military sacrifices, several civilian officials courageously and effectively presented Pakistan’s narrative to the world. Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar worked tirelessly to project Pakistan’s stance through global media. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged key capitals in an important, effective manner. These ministers held their posts like soldiers on a front. If defenders of the nation — whether in uniform or civilian clothes — labour to protect the country, to ignore their contribution merely because they are politicians is unjust. National defense transcends party politics; turning honours into partisan targets today could pave the way for criticizing the country’s martyrs tomorrow. Among those honoured was Arshad Malik, the Prime Minister’s speechwriter. Some questioned what merited his award. Their concerns are understandable, but the reality of Malik’s career is clear.

Arshad Malik is a hardworking journalist who did not inherit privilege or curry favours to rise. His long career, built on labour, is a record to be proud of. Two qualities define him: relentless work ethic and selfless kindness. He helps both friends and strangers without seeking reward. If someone is in trouble and he learns of it, he quietly devotes himself to resolving the issue. That reputation explains why even some of his critics have benefited from him. He functions as a one-man army and a walking think tank; his skill in crafting political narratives is unmatched. During the war with India, his talent was instrumental in projecting Pakistan’s message and state recognition of that service sets a valuable precedent. There are people whose acceptance of honours enhances the prestige of the award itself — for example, Atta ul Haq Qasmi receiving the Nishan-i-Imtiaz for literary services. Similarly, acknowledging behind-the-scenes contributors elevates the honour’s value. Honoring Arshad Malik follows this logic: recognizing diligent, effective service — whether public or behind the curtain — strengthens the meaning of national awards.

—This writer is former advisor to the President of Pakistan, author & mass media theorist.

