PEMRA dismisses two employees

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has dismissed it’s two employees involved in financial corruption and misuse of their position.

Mr. Qasim Abbas, former Deputy Director, PEMRA Regional Office Gujranwala and Mujahid Abbas, former Junior Assistant, PEMRA Regional Office Multan, were investigated on the complaint filed by Mr. Shahid Iqbal.

Mr Shahid Iqbal had filed a complaint that these two employees had taken money to get a job in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Foreign Office).

PEMRA gave the two employees an opportunity to defend themselves, in which they failed.

The two employees were fired yesterday after the charges of financial corruption were proved. Meanwhile, the two employees allegedly spread propaganda against the organization on social media, which led to an inquiry and their suspension.

Complaint against false propaganda on social media against the organization was also filed in FIA.

Mr. Nazir Ahmed Nadeem, former Deputy Director Lahore, is also allegedly campaigning on social media.

It may be recalled that Mr. Nazir Ahmad Nadeem was sacked a few days back, following an inquiry into his persistent absenteeism.

Earlier, Mr. Nazir Ahmed Nadeem had attacked an officer in the office due to which that officer was also seriously injured and an FIR was also registered for the incident.

Here it is also worth mentioning that Mr. Nazir Ahmad Nadeem is also insulting the previous management of the institution.