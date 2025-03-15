Is Pakistan on latest list of 41 countries being considered for US travel ban?

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump-led administration is considering new travel restrictions on more than 40 countries as part of its ongoing immigration crackdown launched soon after he assumed the charge for second term.

International media reports there are 41 countries in the memo and they have been divided into three groups.

A US official speaking on the condition of anonymity told Reuters there could be changes on the list and that it was yet to be approved by the administration.

Reports said the first group comprises ten countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba and North Korea, adding that they would face a full visa suspension.

Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar and South Sudan are in the second group that they would face partial suspensions.

Is Pakistan on the US Travel Ban List?

The third group comprises 26 countries, including Pakistan and Belarus, are being considered for a partial suspension of US visa issuance if their governments do not address the deficiencies within 60 days.

Full List of Countries Considered for US Travel Ban

Countries Considered for potential full visa suspension:

Afghanistan

Cuba

Iran

Libya

North Korea

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Venezuela

Yemen

Partial visa suspension:

Eritrea

Haiti

Laos

Myanmar

South Sudan

Countries considered for a partial visa suspension if they do not address deficiencies:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Belarus

Benin

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Chad

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dominica

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Liberia

Malawi

Mauritania

Pakistan

Republic of the Congo

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Sao Tome and Principe

Sierra Leone

East Timor

Turkmenistan

Vanuatu