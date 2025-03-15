Is Pakistan on latest list of 41 countries being considered for US travel ban?

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump-led administration is considering new travel restrictions on more than 40 countries as part of its ongoing immigration crackdown launched soon after he assumed the charge for second term.
International media reports there are 41 countries in the memo and they have been divided into three groups.
A US official speaking on the condition of anonymity told Reuters there could be changes on the list and that it was yet to be approved by the administration.
Reports said the first group comprises ten countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba and North Korea, adding that they would face a full visa suspension.
Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar and South Sudan are in the second group that they would face partial suspensions.
Is Pakistan on the US Travel Ban List?
The third group comprises 26 countries, including Pakistan and Belarus, are being considered for a partial suspension of US visa issuance if their governments do not address the deficiencies within 60 days.
Full List of Countries Considered for US Travel Ban
Countries Considered for potential full visa suspension:
Afghanistan
Cuba
Iran
Libya
North Korea
Somalia
Sudan
Syria
Venezuela
Yemen
Partial visa suspension:
Eritrea
Haiti
Laos
Myanmar
South Sudan
Countries considered for a partial visa suspension if they do not address deficiencies:
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Belarus
Benin
Bhutan
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Cambodia
Cameroon
Chad
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Dominica
Equatorial Guinea
Gambia
Liberia
Malawi
Mauritania
Pakistan
Republic of the Congo
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Sao Tome and Principe
Sierra Leone
East Timor
Turkmenistan
Vanuatu