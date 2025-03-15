Three day ‘Made in Uzbekistan’ food expo pulls large crowd

A three-day first-ever “Made in Uzbekistan” food expo kicked off at Centaurus Mall on Friday, showcasing a wide range of Uzbek export-quality food products to Pakistani consumers.

The event is organized by the Uzbekistan Embassy in collaboration with Centaurus Mall and aims to promote bilateral trade and strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The event was inaugurated by Uzbekistan’s Ambassador AlisherTukhtayev, along with dignitaries from several countries, including Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

On the inaugural day, a large number of visitors turned up displaying their priority and preference for the Uzbek food, beverages and othe products.

Among the noted guests and visitors included ambassadors of the Central Asian, Asian and Arab countries, representatives of the chambers & industries, the government officials and of course large number of general public.

More than 50 leading exporting companies from Uzbekistan are participating in the expo, presenting over 50 high-quality products.

Ambassador AlisherTukhtayev commended Centaurus Mall for providing a top-class venue to facilitate international exhibitions and help strengthen diplomatic and economic relations.

Both Pakistan and Uzbekistan are working towards increasing bilateral trade to $2 billion, a milestone expected to enhance mutual cooperation in the near future.

Speaking at the event, SardarYasirIlyas Khan, CEO of The Centaurus Group highlighted the significance of such expos in fostering foreign investment and encouraging joint ventures.

He emphasized that these platforms offer local businesses valuable opportunities to connect with international buyers and expand into new markets.

The exhibition will continue today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday).