Is India getting trapped?

TERRORISTS continue to infiltrate Pakistan from the western border, carrying weapons and narcotics — the proceeds of which fund terrorism not only within Pakistan but also across other regions under their influence

. The Qatar Agreement had clearly stipulated that the Afghan government would bear responsibility if its soil were used for terrorist activities. The growing warmth between the fragile Afghan regime and India, seemingly aimed at drawing New Delhi deeper into Afghanistan’s internal dynamics, may ultimately prove disastrous for India. Reports suggest that India is edging toward a defence pact with an internationally unrecognized Afghan government, apparently in a bid to engage Pakistan through third-party soil. Yet, in doing so, India may have walked into a strategic trap. History offers a stark reminder: two global superpowers, far mightier than India, once met their downfall on this very terrain.

Pakistan, meanwhile, appears resolute in transforming into a hard state, determined to eliminate all threats to its national security. Observers believe October could be pivotal for the BJP-led government amid the Bihar elections, as Modi faces internal challenges ranging from Sikh dissent to economic discontent. This domestic fragility may signal shifts in India’s policies, further pressured by US President Donald Trump’s taunting calls for Modi to “avenge” the humiliation India suffered during the events of May 2025. These evolving dynamics raise critical questions for Afghanistan: can the Taliban regime still uphold the spirit of the Qatar Agreement under mounting regional and international pressure? And for Prime Minister Modi, the question is equally consequential — where would India stand if Afghanistan’s power structure were to shift once again? If, in its hostility towards Pakistan, India has chosen to engage Islamabad through Afghan soil, it risks being drawn into the same abyss that once consumed both the United States and the Soviet Union.

Pakistan, by contrast, appears to have undergone a strategic rebirth on the global stage — stunning many with its unprecedented display of military precision in May 2025, effectively redefining the regional “new normal.” The surgical strike — neither owned nor disowned by the DG ISPR — eliminated several high-value targets accused of harbouring Kharjite terrorist elements operating within Pakistan. The subsequent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India further intensified regional tensions, amplifying the geopolitical heat that now threatens to escalate into a kinetic confrontation between the two neighbours. The conflict has already begun; the question is how long Afghanistan can endure the pressure. Pakistan’s objective is not to target the Afghan people or the Taliban regime but to neutralize militant factions exploiting Afghan soil for anti-Pakistan operations. Essentially, Pakistan seeks credible guarantees to end hostilities. However, prevailing assessments suggest the Taliban lack both the will and capacity to control these groups — or, more critically, that such elements have become a political necessity for their survival, complicating any path toward lasting stability.

In a terse, firmly delivered briefing, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the 57-year-old military spokesperson, signalled that Pakistan would no longer tolerate Afghan soil being used as a militant sanctuary. While neither confirming nor denying reports of the Kabul strike targeting TTP leadership, his measured tone and deliberate phrasing reflected a state ready to act decisively in defence of its sovereignty. Islamabad insists it has shared credible evidence with Kabul and warned that future diplomacy will be accompanied by operational measures if necessary. In a related disclosure, the Defence Minister revealed that Afghan officials had demanded Rs.10 billion to relocate militants away from the border — yet refused to provide any security guarantees in return. Consequently, talks with the fragile Afghan administration collapsed without progress.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has emerged as the immediate security focal point — its porous terrain and proximity to Afghanistan making it particularly vulnerable to infiltration, financing and facilitation networks. The DG ISPR’s remarks also carried an implicit warning to the provincial lead ership, urging it to prioritize citizen protection over political expediency. Strategically, the briefing underscored a doctrinal shift toward proactive deterrence. By neither denying the strike nor softening its red lines, Pakistan has signalled its readiness to pursue cross-border measures should Kabul continue to harbour anti-Pakistan elements. Such a posture, however, carries inherent risks — potential diplomatic backlash, militant reprisals and the challenge of maintaining intelligence credibility, as any miscalculation could rapidly escalate regional tensions.

Regionally, Islamabad remains wary of the deepening Kabul–New Delhi engagement, warning that any attempt to use Afghan territory to destabilize Pakistan would be perilous. The evolving dynamic places pressure on both capitals: Kabul to honour its international commitments and New Delhi to reconsider the strategic costs of aligning too closely with an unstable Afghan regime. Last night’s ISPR briefing, therefore, signified far more than routine military communication. It reflected a strategic recalibration, one that places Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the heart of Pakistan’s national security doctrine and signals an operationally assertive Pakistan, prepared to couple diplomacy with decisive force to dismantle cross-border terror networks. It’s evident from record that strategic messaging of ISPR is relevant and thoughtful.

—The writer is Secretary General Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

([email protected])