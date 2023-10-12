Sabzazar Sports Complex of Lahore Development Authority is witnessing various alleged irregularities, which should be addressed to ensure financial transparency.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the sports complex and directed the LDA to provide residents with sports facilities. The LDA opened the complex for public some months back and its membership fees was Rs 200,000 (security) and Rs 6,000 monthly fees.

Sources in LDA claimed that several employees recruited by former Director Sports Complexes Mian Saleem were removed and new recruitments were made. Sources revealed that a number of work charge employees were recruited without giving any advertisement in newspapers, which was a violation of PAPRA rules.

In addition to this, those recruited were not given any employment letter as well as their two-month salary on the pretext that their services will be rehired as per PAPRA rules after some time, sources said and alleged that most of those recruited were relatives of senior LDA officers.

Sources said an unfit and middle aged lady was recruited as a female gym coach and the female members or female from the families of members were complaining about this. Sources alleged that the tuck shop in the sports complex was also rented out without any tender while TORs of beauty parlor and SPA were being manipulated to accommodate a female who was presently providing janitorial services at the LDA Sports Complex Johar Town and have no experience in the field of beauty parlor and SPA.

LDA sources alleged that in the name of E Library, a single computer was placed in a room where no internet was available and no member can access any international/national research journal.