Production of sponge iron in Iran rose by 5.4 percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), according to the data released by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).

The ISPA reported that 22.112 million tons of sponge iron was produced in the country during the seven-month period of this year, while the figure was 20.984 million tons in the first seven months of the previous year.

As previously announced by the Iranian Steel Producers Association, 18.86 million tons of sponge iron was produced in Iran in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22).—Tehran Times