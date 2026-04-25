Sunday, November 1, 2026
Play Store.png
E-Paper
Observer Logo.webp
E-Paper
Sunday, November 1, 2026

Historic Moment for Pakistan as SUPARCO launches indigenous EO-3 Satellite from China

By Web Desk Lahore|Apr 25, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Historic Moment For Pakistan As Suparco Launches Indigenous Eo 3 Satellite From China

Pakistan marked major milestone in its space program with the successful launch of its indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite EO-3 from China’s Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. Developed by SUPARCO, the satellite enhances Earth observation capabilities and reflects a significant step forward in the country’s growing space ambitions.

Launched at 8:15 pm Beijing time aboard the Long March-6 rocket, the satellite successfully entered its designated orbit, completing a mission hailed as a major scientific and technological achievement for the nation.

Developed by SUPARCO, EO-3 is set to transform critical sectors with advanced Earth observation capabilities. It will deliver high-resolution imaging data to strengthen urban planning, improve disaster response, enhance food security systems, and support environmental protection efforts across the country.

Officials described the successful deployment as a defining step toward building an integrated Earth Observation System for Pakistan. This system is expected to support key national priorities and accelerate progress toward sustainable socio-economic development.

The launch of EO-3 not only reflects Pakistan’s advancing space technology but also signals its expanding role in modern satellite-based innovation on the global stage.

 

Get Alerts
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer