Gaza: Death toll climbs to 72,292 in Israeli attacks since October 2023

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza has risen to 72,292, with 172,073 people wounded since the assault began on October 7, 2023.

Medical sources in Gaza confirmed it to international media on Sunday.

Local health authorities noted that over the past 24 hours, hospitals received the body of one new fatality, the remains of three others, and five additional injuries.

Since the ceasefire began on October 11, 2025, Israeli forces have reportedly killed 716 Palestinians in Gaza, with 1,968 more injured.

Authorities have recovered 759 bodies, while many victims remain trapped under rubble or on the streets, with rescue teams still struggling to reach them.