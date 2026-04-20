Iran vows response to US ‘armed piracy’ as Islamabad gears up for round two of talks

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the country is continuing its talks with the United States but remains ready to take measures to tackle any potential escalation.

“We cannot place our trust in the enemy. The situation could escalate at any time,” Ghalibaf said during a televised address, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency. “Negotiations are ongoing, yet we are prepared to act if required,” he added.

He claimed that the recent tensions with the US and Israel stemmed from “American deception during the negotiations.”

His remarks comes after US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American naval forces “intercepted” and “disabled” an Iranian-flagged cargo ship coming from China, in the Gulf of Oman.

Additionally, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters confirmed the attack on cargo ship. Tehran described the incident as “armed piracy” and promised retaliation “in the near future.”

Tensions between Iran and US continue unabated despite ceasefire and concerns mount as US President Donald Trump said American forces have taken control of an Iranian-flagged vessel after it allegedly attempted to breach US blockade in the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz.

US Centcom Intercepts Iranian Cargo Vessel

US Centcom said American forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19.

Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran. American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade.

After Touska’s crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. Spruance disabled Touska’s propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer’s 5-inch MK 45 Gun into Touska’s engine room. U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in U.S. custody.

American forces acted in a deliberate, professional, and proportional manner to ensure compliance. Since the blockade’s commencement, U.S. forces have directed 25 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port.

Uncertainty over Islamabad Talks

The development has created uncertainty over the peace talks as the Islamabad is gearing up to host the US and Iranian delegation for the second round.

A day earlier, President Donald Trump has stated that the US team will reach Islamabad on Monday for talks, while renewing the threat of blowing up Iran in case of no deal.

Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner-led United States delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Monday to take part in the Islamabad 2.0 talks with the Iranian team.

The Iranian negotiating team, however, will remain the same. In the first round of Islamabad talks, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf led the negotiating team that also included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

‘Security of the Strait of Hormuz is not free’

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stated that the “security of the Strait of Hormuz is not free”.

“One cannot restrict Iran’s oil exports while expecting free security for others,” Aref said in a post on social media platform X.

“The choice is clear: either a free oil market for all, or the risk of significant costs for everyone,” he added.

“Stability in global fuel prices depends on a guaranteed and lasting end to the economic and military pressure against Iran and its allies.”