Iranian delegation to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow for US talks: sources

ISLAMABAD – An Iranian delegation will be arriving in Islamabad tomorrow (21 April 2026) for holding second round of talks with the US as the ceasefire deadline nears, sources said on Monday.

Reports of the Iranian delegation’s arrival have eased uncertainties that arose after U.S. Marines intercepted an Iranian cargo vessel during the ongoing blockade, prompting the Iranian military to warn of a response to what they termed an act of armed piracy.

It comes as Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee head Ebrahim Azizi announced Tehran will continue dialogue with the US, but only under conditions that respect the country’s red lines, according to Al Jazeera.

Ebrahim Azizi emphasized that ongoing negotiations do not imply Tehran is ready to agree “at any cost” or accept any demands from the other side. He stated that Iran has established clear red lines that must be respected throughout the process.

When asked about the possibility of sending a delegation to Islamabad, Azizi indicated that such a step would depend on receiving encouraging signals from the U.S. negotiating team.

“We have never shied away from negotiations. Perhaps in the near future, depending on further evaluation and positive signals from the American side, we may proceed,” he said.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump said his representatives will be in Islamabad on Monday to resume talks with Iran.

In a post shared on X by White House on Sunday, he again threatened to destroy Iranian power plants and bridges if a deal is not reached.

The US President also accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire with attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that the US is offering a reasonable deal to Iran. If Tehran says no, he stated, the US is going to knock out every single Power Plant and every single Bridge in Iran. “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!” he stated.

“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it?”, he stated.

“My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations”, he said.

Islamabad Gears Up For Talks

Strict security measures have been taken across the federal capital ahead of the anticipated US-Iran talks. Hotels, including Serena and Marriot, are being vacated to accommodate the foreign delegations.

The Red Zone will remain closed to general public movement. Access is restricted to authorised personnel via Margalla Gate only. Access to the Diplomatic Enclave will remain available through Gate 1 and Gate 7 for the next few days.

Similarly, Serena Hotel and SBC are currently accessible through the Serena main entrance (front side). Effective from the evening of 19 April until further notice, strict entry restrictions will be enforced for personnel and vehicles at Serena Hotel and SBC.

Due to the arrangements, intermittent traffic disruptions and road closures are anticipated on major routes, including Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway, Club Road, and within the Red Zone.