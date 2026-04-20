Work-from-home announced for offices in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Authorities have announced that all offices located in the Red Zone of Islamabad will observe a work-from-home policy on Monday, April 20, as the area has been sealed ahead of anticipated second round of talks between the US and Iran.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division instructed that all ministries, divisions, and other federal offices in the Red Zone implement the arrangement.

Despite the remote work order, officials and staff are required to remain on standby and be ready to report to their offices if necessary.

The notification also confirmed that special arrangements have been made to ensure the continuity of government operations.

According to a spokesperson for Islamabad Police, licensing services at Police Service Center F-6, Police Service Center Gulberg Green, and Case Cad Diplomatic Enclave will continue as usual starting April 20, 2026, until further notice. However, licensing activities at other police service centers, including Faizabad Traffic Headquarters, will remain suspended.

The police have urged citizens to follow advisory guidelines for licensing services and stay updated through the Islamabad Traffic Police WhatsApp channel, social media pages, and ITF FM 92.4.