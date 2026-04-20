Powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Japan; Tsunami warning issued

TOKYO – A strong earthquake measuring 7.5 struck off Japan’s northeastern coast on Monday, prompting authorities to warn residents to stay away from coastal areas due to potential tsunami waves reaching up to 3 metres (about 10 feet).

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the quake’s epicentre was in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 10 kilometres. The highest waves were expected to hit Iwate, Aomori, and Hokkaido prefectures.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the formation of an emergency task force and urged people in the affected regions to evacuate to safer locations.

NHK footage showed ships leaving Hachinohe port in Hokkaido, accompanied by flashing tsunami alerts warning residents to evacuate. Kyodo news agency also reported that bullet train services in Aomori were temporarily suspended due to the tremors.

Japan experiences frequent earthquakes, with minor tremors occurring roughly every five minutes.