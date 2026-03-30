Iran confirms death of IRGC Navy commander Alireza Tangsiri

TEHRAN – Iran on Monday confirmed that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy commander Alireza Tangsiri has died from severe injuries, according to Iranian media citing an official statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed on March 26 that Israeli forces had carried out a targeted operation in which Tangsiri, along with several senior naval officials, was eliminated.

The developments come amid heightened tensions following joint US-Israel actions against Iran that began on February 28.

The Israeli authorities had earlier asserted that multiple high-ranking Iranian figures, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior security official Ali Larijani, were among those targeted.

In recent days, Israeli strikes have reportedly focused on Iran’s naval capabilities, including vessels stationed in the Caspian Sea.

These operations are said to have damaged or destroyed several assets, including missile-equipped ships, patrol boats, and support vessels, further escalating regional tensions.