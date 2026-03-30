FPCCI welcomes extension in deadline for trade bodies’ membership renewal

ISLAMABAD – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has welcomed the extension granted for the renewal of memberships of trade bodies, terming it a positive step for the business community.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the three-week extension approved by the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) would help ease the registration and renewal process for traders and organizations across the country.

He noted that the earlier deadline for renewal was March 31, 2026.

He added that the request for an extension was made in light of the Ramadan period and upcoming Eid holidays, which had affected the ability of trade bodies to complete administrative formalities on time. Following DGTO’s approval, the new deadline has been set for April 20, 2026.

FPCCI Vice President Tariq Jadoon thanked the DGTO for taking timely notice of the matter and addressing a key concern of the business community.

Capital Office Chairman Kareem Aziz Malik said the extension would provide significant relief to chambers and associations across the country, allowing them to complete the renewal process in a more organized manner.

Coordination Chairman Malik Sohail Hussain also stated that the FPCCI leadership remains committed to safeguarding the interests of Pakistan’s business community and continues to work for their facilitation.