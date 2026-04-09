ISLAMABAD – Israeli forces continue to dent fragile ceasefire, despite all out efforts from Pakistan and other countries.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister revealed that the country was on the brink of launching a response after what it called a ceasefire breach overnight. According to the official, Tehran ultimately held back after Pakistan stepped in to prevent further escalation, highlighting Islamabad’s growing role as a key mediator in the crisis.

BREAKING: Iran's deputy Foreign Minister says they were "on the verge" of responding to the ceasefire violation last night, but Pakistan intervened https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/HUU9ZeNSNN — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 9, 2026

Despite contrasting statements, Pakistan’s UN envoy clarified that Lebanon had always been included in the ceasefire arrangement, expressing confusion over claims suggesting otherwise. Pakistani and Iranian officials argue that the unfolding events are exposing what they see as Israel’s strong influence over US foreign policy on the global stage.

The ceasefire was meant to bring immediate calm to a region exhausted by conflict. Just hours earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had announced a two-week truce designed to halt fighting across the Middle East.

Israeli fighter jets launched 10-minute wave of airstrikes across Lebanon, striking multiple locations in a rapid assault. Lebanon’s health ministry reported at least 203 people killed and more than 1,000 wounded, turning what was meant to be the first hours of peace into one of the deadliest nights of the conflict.

Iran swiftly condemned the attack, calling it “a blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement, and demanded that the United States take action to stop Israeli military operations. The temporary truce had originally been announced by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has been working behind the scenes as a mediator between the opposing sides.

The diplomatic efforts are continuing. Peace talks between Washington and Tehran are scheduled to begin later this week, with Iran already presenting a proposal that Trump described as “a workable basis” for negotiations. According to the U.S. president, most long-standing disagreements between the two countries have already been addressed, and the two-week pause is intended to allow time to finalize a broader agreement.

Sharif invited leaders from both nations to Islamabad on April 10 to continue negotiations and attempt to reach a permanent settlement to their disputes.

White House confirmed that US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan’s capital for the high-stakes talks. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Washington is hopeful the discussions could produce a breakthrough.

The ceasefire agreement itself came after a stark warning from Trump regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Trump warned that devastating consequences would follow if Iran failed to ensure the complete, immediate, and safe reopening of the strait by a deadline of 8 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday.