Babar Azam breaks Chris Gayle’s Record to score Fastest 12,000 in T20Is

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League PSL 11 brings another feat for Babar Azam who becomes fastest to score 12o00 in T20 format.

With his 12,000th run, the former skipper didn’t just cross a milestone; he shattered records, leaving legends like Chris Gayle behind and etching his name among the sport’s immortals.

Babar Azam etched his name in cricket history by becoming the fastest player to score 12,000 T20 runs. The record-breaking moment came during a high-stakes clash against Karachi Kings, with Babar reaching the incredible milestone in just 338 innings!

This phenomenal feat shattered the previous record set by West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who had reached 12,000 runs in 345 innings. Not stopping there, Babar now joins an elite club of cricketing superstars, including Virat Kohli (360 innings) and David Warner (368 innings).

Babar is now the 12th player in the world and only the second Pakistani, after Shoaib Malik, to cross the 12,000-run mark in T20 cricket. Fans and cricket experts are hailing this as one of the greatest achievements in the modern era of T20 cricket, cementing Babar’s legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Pakistani player steadily risen to become one of the modern era’s most prolific batsmen. Making his international debut in 2015, he quickly established himself as a mainstay in Pakistan’s batting lineup across formats.

Known for his elegant stroke play and consistency, Babar achieved several milestones, including being the fastest Pakistani to 5,000 ODI runs and ranking among the top run-scorers in T20Is globally. He led Pakistan as captain in ODIs and T20Is, guiding the team to significant victories, including strong performances in ICC tournaments.

Despite struggling in national cricket, Babar earned reputation as Pakistan’s dependable run machine and one of the finest batsmen of his generation.