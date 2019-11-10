Iqbal’s concept of Khudi gave great strength to Muslims: Imran

Nation celebrates 142nd birth anniversary of national poet

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Nation on Saturday celebrated the 142nd birth anniversary of the national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal with traditional zeal and fervor. Various literary, educational, political, social and cultural organizations have arranged special programmes to pay homage to the national poet and highlighted different aspects of his life and teachings. A graceful change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a poet of the East and philosopher.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday urged the countrymen to revert to the thought and philosophy of the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal to seek solution to the social, economic and political issues confronting the country and Muslim Ummah. In his message to the nation on the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal being observed today, the prime minister said adherence to the Iqbal’s teachings was essential to develop Pakistan as a progressive and Islamic welfare state to promote the Muslim cultural identity besides exhibiting the high moral values which were founded in the State of Madina.

He said the whole nation paid tribute to the great poet and thinker on his birth anniversary who had guided the Muslims of the subcontinent to have an independent Islamic state when they were being made subject to the repression by Hindu majority.

He said the thought of Allama Iqbal had given the Muslims a ray of hope which led to the creation of Pakistan as an independent Muslim state under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The prime minister said Allama Iqbla’s thought were of universal character which identified the issues faced by the Muslim world besides suggesting their solution.

The concept of Khudi (self-esteem) given by the great poet gave a great strength to the Muslims following which they could also regain their lost stature in the comity of nations.