Spokesperson for the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that her party was committed to achieving economic stability in the country, if voted to power in the next general elections.

Talking to the media in her native town Koobay Chak, she said that national unity was vital to cope with inflation and lessen the burden of electricity bills on the poor. She praised her party chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, and Abdul Aleem Khan, for their dedication to public welfare-oriented politics. She said the IPP stood out as a party dedicated to serving the public without exploiting national resources.

The spokesperson emphasized the IPP’s unique position as a welfare-oriented political party in Pakistan’s history.—INP