Apple’s iPhones are generally considered expensive compared to many other smartphones. As mobile users are looking to get their hands on the Apple iPhone 15, old-school Apple lovers still hold old Apple models including the iPhone 8, and X.

Android still remains the most popular smartphone in Pakistan but the demand for the iPhone continues to surge. Pakistani government introduced various taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

With increasing demand, Apple phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including iPhone 8 are now popular among those who could not be able to buy new high end devices.

Apple iPhone latest PTA Tax 2023

Models Tax on Passport iPhone 8 Rs56,650 iPhone 8 plus Rs58,650