LAHORE – Prosecution team has submitted a challan in the May 9 violence cases in the anti-terrorism court, declaring PTI Chairman Imran Khan guilty.

The investigators submitted challans in 11 cases, including the Jinnah House attack. They have declared PTI leaders Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed others declared guilty.

Challan of Jinnah House attack case, Askari Tower attack, Shadman police station burning case has been submitted in the special anti-terrorism court. Apart from this, the challan of the case related to setting Sherpao bridge on fire was also submitted.

Police have arrested several PTI leaders since May 9 after civil and military installations were damaged during protests sparked following the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case.