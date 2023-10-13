The International Day for Disaster Reduction comes following many deadly natural events in Afghanistan, including the Herat earthquake in recent days.

The earthquakes in Herat and Paktika are among the deadliest earthquakes that happened in Afghanistan in the past two years.

According to a UN report, more than 12,000 people are estimated to have been impacted by the quake in Herat in the past week.

The victims of the earthquakes in Herat said that they have suffered many casualties and asked the current government and world to help them.

“The earthquakes have created a bad situation for us and the Muslims, and people have suffered a lot of casualties,” said Mohammad Nadir, a relative of victims.

Meanwhile, UNHCR Afghanistan said on X that people hit by earthquakes in Paktika and Khost provinces in June 2022, formally received 1300 new earthquake resistant homes from UNHCR and partners.

Some experts on natural events said that the world should take action to reduce the level of natural disasters.

“Celebrating this day and talking about natural disasters and ways to reduce vulnerability to natural disasters is a public duty that should be taken seriously by the government and the people,” said Najib Aqa Fahim, an expert of natural events.

“In Afghanistan, natural events have taken thousands of lives in Khost and Herat. It shows that managing natural disasters should be a serious planning consideration of the government,’ said Abdul Basit Rahmani, an expert of natural events.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDR) is celebrated on 13 October every year. The day is devoted to raising awareness about disasters, their effect on living beings, and preventive measures.