Insurgency in Balochistan: Historical context & key drivers

Pakistan’s national security has been significantly compromised over time due to a combination of internal vulnerabilities and self-serving policies, often shaped by external influences.

Rather than addressing fundamental issues, short-term solutions are frequently pursued, resulting in long-term consequences.

The situation in Balochistan, in particular, remains a critical fault line that threatens the nation’s integrity.

Last week, in an article on national security, I underscored the importance of ‘Guarding the Core to Shield the Whole’.

I also highlighted the critical need for stability in Balochistan.

However, the recent BLA attack on Jafar Express prompted me to revisit this matter, offering a more grounded perspective based on my personal experience and knowledge.

This aims to encourage a more realistic and effective approach to addressing the issue.

The province of Balochistan, along with Iranian Balochistan, was once highlighted in the past as well, by certain western think tanks as a potential region for independence, often depicted on maps alongside Pashtun-majority areas in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

These maps suggested the possibility of a diminished Pakistan.

There were also reports of the establishment of special setups to monitor the situation in Balochistan.

However, with speculations about a new world order emerging, true implications of old narrative remain unclear.

The evolving global order at that time provided support to India to contain the rise of China, positioning it as the primary security provider for the region.

This allowed India the freedom to formulate its strategies in close coordination with its supporters.

The construction and upgrading of a road/rail network through Iran, connecting the Central Asian States and Afghanistan to the Gulf of Oman while bypassing Pakistan, along with upgrading the Iranian port at Bandar Beheshti to a more powerful Chabahar Port, were strategic moves aimed at neutralizing the influence of Pakistan’s Gwadar Port and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

India planned to use it as a strategic launching pad for operations in Balochistan, backed by undercover setups along the Pak-Iran and Pak-Afghan borders.

India also had a broader objective of using this initiative to extend its influence westward over time, with a particular focus on security and defence trade.

The Baloch leadership, which held reservations about certain actions of the central government and disagreed with its policies in the province, was approached in an attempt to capitalize on their grievances.

Balach Mari along with Hyrbyair Mari, both sons of Nawab Khair Baksh Mari secretly visited India on Afghan passports to strike a deal with India and initiate an armed struggle for separation of Balochistan as an independent state.

Photo-copies of their passports duly stamped with immigration stamps at New Delhi airport were among documents which were shown to the then president of the U.S.as a proof of Indian involvement in Balochistan insurgency.

However, it took years till the U.S.along with EU declared BLA as a global terrorist organization in 2019.

BLA was formed about two and a half decades back with India’s full support, including funding, training, and logistics.

RAW established training camps in third countries, recruiting mostly uneducated youth from Balochistan.

These recruits were transported to Afghanistan, given Afghan passports, and sent for training in sabotage and terrorism for two to three weeks before being sent back to Pakistan for targeted operations.

During that time, one of the senior RAW undercover operatives in Islamabad was caught red-handed while receiving operational maps of sensitive Balochistan areas from his agent for target allocation.

Despite the bravery of our soldiers in ground operations and tremendous work by our invisible warriors, the system failed to address the root causes of discontent and deprivation among the Baloch people, worsening the situation over time.

BLA escalated its activities, shifting from foreign-driven tribal leadership to a more motivated local leadership, including young women.

It has transformed into a more potent organisation; comprising a main striking force, a specialized group of people for special operations, a special technical operations squad and an intelligence wing.

Weapons left by the U.S. in Afghanistan are also being used in abundance.

Their areas of operations are gradually extending to other provinces.

With rising number of volunteers, including male and female suicide bombers, the insurgency has reached alarming levels.

Use of social media plays a key role in recruiting and inspiring youth through audios, interviews and profiles.

The current trend in Balochistan is mostly driven by geopolitical challenges and failed state policies, including lack of genuine representation and widespread deprivation.

Moderate leadership has been sidelined, while the government’s failure to address legitimate demands erodes public confidence and threatens national unity.

As a result, Iran and other neighbouring states have distanced themselves and become passive in managing the situation.

Decisive solutions are needed, not half-hearted efforts.

Misunderstandings must be resolved through open dialogue, with true, accountable leaders.

Dubious politicians should not be allowed to take military cover for their self-interests.

I believe that many of the country’s internal issues can be resolved by adopting a tailored form of governance system in the country.

Upgrading the current divisional governance into provincial structures, with equal rights and representation at all levels, may be an option.

A more integrated approach to security by establishing a strong National Security Council, rather than a committee, is the need of the hour.

I have recently authored a book, ‘Caught in the Crossfire: The Inside Story of Pakistan’s Secret Services’ which is basically an effort to identify the direction and intensity of the crossfire that Pakistan armed forces face from its enemies, both external and internal.

The book has been published by ‘Pen and Sword Books’ in the UK and its narrative amply authenticates the contents of this article.

—The writer is Security Professional, entrepreneur and author, based in Dubai, UAE.