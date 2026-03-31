Inside details of Toyoto Motors showroom owner’s murder in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Shahzad Town Police Station in federal capital has registered an FIR regarding the murder of the Aamir Awan, the owner of the Toyota Motors showroom.

The case has been registered under Section 397 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of his wife, Aisha Awan.

The incident occurred in one of Islamabad’s posh neighborhoods, Margalla Town, where the well-known businessman was brutally shot by fiver robbers.

The attack took place on Sunday at a private farmhouse. The victim sustained severe bullet wounds in the shooting and tragically succumbed to his wounds during treatment on Monday. Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the horrifying crime.

The murder of Toyota Motors owner in the Shahzad Town area has drawn immediate attention from top officials.

اسلام آباد، ٹیوٹا موٹرز کے مالک عامر اعوان کو انکے فارم ہاؤس میں قتل کر دیا گیا، سی سی ٹی وی فوٹیج میں پانچ مسلح افراد کو گھر میں داخل ہوتے واضح طور پر دیکھا جاسکتا ہے۔۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/r56cWsaOIY — Shafqat Ali (@ShafqatQureshi_) March 30, 2026

Statement of Aamir Awan’s Wife

In a statement, Aisha Awan recounted that she woke up around 2:45 am to a commotion and saw her husband struggling with three armed intruders, while two others were stationed outside a bedroom window.

She noted that their two sons were asleep in separate rooms at the time.

Aisha said she began shouting, which led the attackers to open fire, aiming to kill. Her husband was shot in the abdomen and collapsed to the floor.

According to the FIR, the couple’s sons ran into the room upon hearing the noise, prompting the assailants to flee through the window.

She further revealed that two security guards informed her that the intruders had stolen cash and mobile phones, while another guard had been confined in a room during the attack.

Property Dispute

Report claimed that it was not a simple matter of robbery, adding that it is linked to some kind of property dispute.

However, the claims are yet to be confirmed independently.

Five Suspects Arrested

In latest development, police have arrested five suspects following the murder of Aamir Awan. All have been shifted to unknown location for interrogation.