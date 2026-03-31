Gas supply disrupted to several parts of Balochistan after blast damages main pipeline

QUETTA – Gas supply to several parts of Quetta and multiple districts of Balochistan remained suspended after unidentified armed individuals blew up a major gas pipeline in the Western Bypass area of the provincial capital.

A spokesperson for Sui Southern Gas Company said that an 18-inch diameter transmission pipeline was targeted in Akhtarabad, located on the outskirts of Quetta. The explosion triggered a fire, further damaging the infrastructure and halting gas flow to affected areas.

The police officials confirmed that the blast led to an immediate disruption in supply across several localities, including Hazara Town, Hazarganji, Khaizi, and Nohsar. The outage also extended to nearby districts such as Pishin, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung, and Kuchlak after supply from the main distribution line was cut.

The SSGC authorities stated that a significant section of the pipeline was destroyed in the incident. Technical teams and engineers have reached the site to assess the damage, while repair work will begin once security clearance is granted. Replacement pipes are expected to be transported from Karachi for restoration.

Following the incident, security forces have been deployed in large numbers to safeguard key gas installations in the area.

The SSGC Balochistan general manager said restoration would not be immediate, as repair operations are scheduled to start today (Tuesday) after clearance. Residents have been advised to make alternative arrangements for gas for at least one to two days until normal supply resumes.