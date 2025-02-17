AGL58.05▲ 2.07 (0.04%)AIRLINK186.95▼ -2.41 (-0.01%)BOP11.28▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY7.16▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DCL8.7▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML52.4▲ 0.51 (0.01%)DGKC105.85▼ -0.24 (0.00%)FCCL37.15▲ 0.5 (0.01%)FFL14.92▼ -0.03 (0.00%)HUBC132.5▲ 1.61 (0.01%)HUMNL13.4▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KEL4.26▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.02▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF45.55▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)NBP75▼ -1.66 (-0.02%)OGDC200.5▼ -1.36 (-0.01%)PAEL37.94▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.81▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)PPL171.65▼ -1.81 (-0.01%)PRL33.85▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC23.75▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL97.9▼ -3.84 (-0.04%)TELE8.04▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.55▼ -0.61 (-0.02%)TPLP11.87▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TREET21▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)TRG63.5▼ -3.9 (-0.06%)UNITY29.4▼ -0.11 (0.00%)WTL1.5▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Inflation may go down further in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Pm Shehbaz Again Invites Pti To Negotiations Offers To Form Parliamentary Committee
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the inflation may go down further in Pakistan in the coming days.

“The efforts have been made day and night to improve the national economy but further hard work is still needed,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a sitting.

The PM said that gradually, the public was starting to feel the benefits of a better economy.

He stated that when he assumed the leadership, the situation was extremely difficult. Shehbaz Sharif said that they took steps for the betterment of the government and attempted to end the culture of favoritism.

The PM mentioned that the political disputes spread hatred which is harmful to the country.

During PTI’s tenure, a culture of hatred was fostered which harmed the country. Only through mutual agreement and unity can the country progress.

He said that, thank God, the inflation in the country came down to a single digit. The markup rate of banks improved, and in the coming days, the inflation graph would further decrease. The entire team’s efforts contributed to this success, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the government officials must also work tirelessly. Every stakeholder, he said, must work with sincerity for the development of the country. The army is sacrificing lives for the country’s security, he added.

Web Desk Staff

