InDrive delivery driver disappears with food worth Rs45,000 in Lahore, case registered

LAHORE – Another case of fraud involving an online taxi service has surfaced in Lahore, where a driver allegedly absconded with food and utensils worth Rs45,000 after receiving them for delivery.

The incident took place when a resident of Harbanspura booked a ride through a InDrive app to send a meal to relatives in Model Town, local media reported.

Police have registered a case against the suspect on a complaint lodged by the victim. The First information Report (FIR) states that the food was picked up as scheduled, but shortly afterward, the ride was unexpectedly cancelled. Repeated attempts to contact the driver failed.

The victim reached out to the ride-hailing platform, InDrive, but received no satisfactory response. The complainant then filed a report with the local police.

Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to locate the driver.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the accountability of ride-hailing services and the safety of using such platforms for deliveries involving high-value items.

Police officials have urged citizens to exercise caution and use verified delivery services, especially when transporting valuable goods.