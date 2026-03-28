India’s arms escalation

INDIA continues its arms buying spree, expanding its military inventory under the pretext of modernization while sending troubling signals across an already fragile region. The latest approvals worth a staggering $25 billion include acquisitions of transport aircraft, Russian-made S-400 missile system and remotely piloted strike aircraft. This follows closely on the heels of another massive $40 billion package, including additional Rafale fighter jets from France, as well as maritime reconnaissance platforms.

Such relentless procurement raises serious questions about intent. The pattern, scale and timing suggest a far more targeted posture; one that is clearly Pakistan-specific. This perception is reinforced by the increasingly hostile rhetoric emanating from segments of Indian leadership. Indeed, Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to such developments. History has already demonstrated that material superiority does not guarantee strategic success. In May last year, Pakistan’s defence forces once again proved that despite limited resources, they possess the capability, resolve and professionalism to inflict a humiliating setback on any aggressor. This serves as a reminder that military strength is not merely a function of expenditure, but of discipline, preparedness and strategic clarity.

No matter how extensive India’s acquisitions become, our defence forces remain fully prepared to deliver a befitting response to any act of aggression. However, preparedness must go hand in hand with proactive policy. It is imperative for us to further deepen defence cooperation with trusted partners such as China, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia. Strengthening these relationships will not only enhance defence capabilities but also contribute to a more balanced regional security architecture. At the same time, the international community must reflect on the broader implications of enabling India’s militarization. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India is already among the world’s largest military spenders and arms importers. Continued supply of advanced weaponry risks emboldening an increasingly belligerent posture, potentially aggravating tensions in a region that is already volatile. The world must recognize that defence deals are not made in a vacuum. Providing more arms to a government perceived as pursuing a belligerent agenda only heightens the risk of escalation. Responsible global actors should carefully weigh the consequences of such transactions and avoid contributing to an arms race that undermines regional stability.