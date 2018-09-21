Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Bandipora

Use of force on Muharram mourners in IOK denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Maulana Masroor Abbas have strongly denounced the use of brute force by Indian police and troops on Muharram mourners in different parts of the territory.

The leaders in their separate statements in Srinagar castigated the occupation authorities for imposing restrictions in Srinagar to prevent Muharram processions, yesterday. They termed the action as sheer interference in the religious matters of the Muslims. The leaders said that the use of excessive force against the people participating in peaceful religious processions had exposed the fascist and biased mentality of the Indian authorities towards the Muslims. They said on one hand, the occupation authorities facilitate the two-month long Amarnath Yatra but on the other, they thrash the Muharram mourners for organizing peaceful religious processions.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their statements termed the use of brute force against the Muharram mourners as the worst example of Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

Several mourners were injured due to the use of brute force and teargas shelling by Indian troops and police on Muharram processions in Srinagar, yesterday. The police had also arrested dozens of mourners and lodged them in various police stations.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Sumlar area of Bandipora district, today. The operation continued till reports last came in. Indian troops arrested two youth during a nocturnal raid in Saidpora Bala area of Shopian district, last night. The troops also beat up people during the raid.

The authorities booked Hurriyat leader, Shakeel Ahmed Bakhshi, and a pellet-blinded youth, Suhail Ahmed Tramboo, under black law, Public Safety Act and shifted them to jails in Jammu region.

A report published in a Srinagar-based English daily has revealed that an imminent environmental disaster is in the making in famous ski-resort of Gulmarg as the Indian Air Force is planning to set-up a radar system in the protected wildlife sanctuary area, apart from constructing a helipad in the forest area, on around 14 hectare land there. Environmentalists say the project will have huge ecological and socio-economic impacts for the region.—KMS

