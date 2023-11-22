Indian troops continue so-called cordon and search operations in different areas of Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian Army, paramilitary and police personnel continue their cordon and search operations in Kalakote, Dharamshal, Sial Sui and adjoining areas besides the Pir Panjal range of the Rajouri district.

The Indian army while strengthening the deployment of its personnel across the Kishtwar district continued searches along the Kishtwar-Batote highway which created panic among the local residents.

On the other hand, India’s dreaded agencies including National Investigation Agency (NIA).—KMS