The ongoing worst power crisis in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has exposed to the fullest the tall claims about development made by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government at the time of its decision of repealing the special status of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the continued power cuts have caused a wave of anxiety and unnecessary stress for the local populace. The people are battling the harsh cold on one hand, and coping with the mental health effects of frequent power cuts and electricity shortages, on the other.

The occupied territory experiences widespread power outages during the winter months. The electricity remains missing for days together, affecting the homes and business. The situation is particularly dire in Srinagar downtown and many rural areas, where power cuts have become an unwelcome norm.

This lack of electricity not only disrupts daily routines but also creates a sense of helplessness and discomfort, exacerbating feelings of isolation and anxiety. Mental health experts say that power cuts and electricity scarcity can hurt mental health.

Dr Yasir Hassan Rathar, professor at Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Srinagar, said, “The lack of adequate heating and lighting can worsen symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), while the disruption to routines and social interactions can exacerbate anxiety and depression.” He said that it was a known fact that during winters, mood tends to remain low, functioning and social interactions are less and with less availability of electricity, limited heating access makes it more difficult for people to cope.

Dr Rathar said that electricity is a facility that is necessary to function physically but regular power cuts, and uncertainty about schedules of electricity could also affect mental health as they induce a feeling of helplessness.

HOD, Department of Psychiatry, IMHANS Kashmir, Dr Maqbool Dar said that light and mood have a direct connection. “This is especially true during the winter months when there is less daylight. If a person doesn’t receive enough light, they may experience SAD, a type of depression that occurs during specific seasons,” he said. He maintained that SAD was caused by a lack of sunlight, which could disrupt the body’s natural production of melatonin. “This disruption can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, low mood, and changes in appetite and sleep patterns,” he added.

On the other hand, erratic and unscheduled power cuts have wreaked havoc on the industrial sector of the occupied territory, witnessing a staggering decline of over 70 percent in production. Business leaders have criticized the authorities for their failure to ensure a stable power supply.—KMS