The Supreme Court of India has quashed the notification for elections to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) which were scheduled to be held on September 10. According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian apex court verdict comes in the backdrop of petition challenging the denial of “plough” symbol to National Conference candidate. The court order has allowed the National Conference’s candidates to use “plough” as election symbol. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Ladakh administration and ordered the Election Commission to issue a new notification regarding the elections within a week.—KMS