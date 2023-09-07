Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Terror hit the insurgency ridden North Waziristan tribal district again where a bomb explosion followed by an indiscriminate firing incident in a busy Bazar of one of its tehsils Wednesday evening resulted in the death of at least one person and serious injuries to over two dozen other. The condition of many wounded persons has been described as precarious.

Reports reaching here said a huge explosion took place near a vehicle parked in a Bazar of the Shawaal tehsil of the tribal district that was followed by a heavy firing in the area.

The blast and the firing, as the reports said, left at least one labor killed besides causing serious injuries to some 25 others. According to local Police all the victims were labors working in a Pine nut farm in the area.

Heavy contingents of the law enforcers rushed to the site of the blast and firing and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital where condition of many victims was stated to be critical by the medics who apprehended the death toll may mount.

The local administration and the Police have started probe into the incident.