Indian police have arrested five innocent Kashmiris including a woman in Kupwara and Bandipora districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Three persons identified as Zubair Ahmed Shah, Mubasir Yousaf Shah and Zahoor Ahmad Khan were arrested by the Indian police, army and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force personnel during cordon and search operations in Shatmuqam and Dragmullah areas of the district.

Munira Begum and Shafayat Zubair Rishi were arrested by the Indian forces’ personnel during house raids in Dardgund area of Bandipora district. Munira Begum is wife of martyred youth, Yousuf Choupan.

The police dubbed the arrested persons as members of mujahid organizations to justify their illegal detention.—KMS