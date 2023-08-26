Political parties in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have strongly criticized the awarding of controversial movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ with a film award in India.

The Kashmir Files’ was given the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film in the National Inte-gration category at the National Film Awards an-nounced on Thursday. Through the ‘The Kashmir Files’, Director Vivek Agnihotri tried to distort the facts about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindu Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in 1990s and appease the Hindutva organizations, leaders and voters in India. The film sparked a controversy after it was released in March 2022. Several political leaders had called for ban on the film.

National Conference chief spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, said there is not a single scene in the movie that depicts India’s national integration. He said, unfortunately, the movie only shows Kashmiri Muslims in bad light. He said the film should not have won the award on national integration and added that “it is very unfortunate”.

Peoples Democratic Party chief spokesperson, Suhail Bukhari, said the movie did anything but national integration. He said, nothing can be more ironic than this. He said a film that is peddling lies…creating divisions and thus disintegrating India that is vilifying and villainizing the Kashmiri Muslim population, has been given an award for India’s national integration. He pointed out that the movie was “divisive” and “created hatred among communities”.

On the other hand, Indian National Congress leader, Rashid Alvi, said the film does not deserve the award as it has only spread lies and hatred throughout India. He blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using ‘The Kashmir Files’ and the Brahmins to spread propaganda. He said that the BJP was behind the whole film.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, renowned Indian film producer, actor, and politician on ‘The Kashmir Files’ said, “I haven’t seen the film, but I hear it’s false propaganda.”—KMS