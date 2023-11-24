In a fresh revelation against the former ruling party, Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has revealed that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf had offered his party six ministries to join its government in the Centre.

In an interview on Thursday, the former president said he was told to leave the country as the Imran-led government wanted to form an alliance with a “minus-Zardari” PPP.

“[The PPP] was offered six ministries in return for contesting elections with the PTI,” the PPP stalwart said.

Speaking about the ouster of the PTI-led regime in April 2022, Zardari said removing Imran from power via a no-confidence motion was the correct “Pakistan was isolated in the world due to Imran Khan,” he said while accusing the PTI government of destroying the country’s economy and bilateral relations.

The PPP leader further said that Imran was planning to hold “RO elections” (a reference to the 2013 “rigged” elections) with the help of a military officer to remain in power till 2028.

“A truck full of money would be required to buy even one litre of milk,” he said while referring to the worst economic crisis which he believed would follow had Imran succeeded in his plan to remain in power for a longer period.