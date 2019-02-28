Indian belligerence

Immediately after Pulwama attack, which left almost 50 Indian security personnel killed, India has been bashing against Pakistan prior to any concrete evidence of latter’s involvement in plotting the attack. New Delhi took no time in pointing accusatory fingers – as it always do whenever something goes wrong in the IoK – at Islamabad. What its media is doing ad nauseam is nothing but a persistent hate-mongering and instigating public to set a war agenda against Pakistan.

A few individuals there who have raised a voice of peace amidst beating war drums across India, they were given a title of traitor or Pakistan’s agent. India, despite the conciliatory gesture from Pakistan, has resorted to its customary belligerence and bellicose nature.

Usually, artistes and sportsmen speak about peace during such delicate times, but surprisingly this time around, some of the big names from Bollywood and Cricketers in India seem to be spewing venom against Pakistan. Meanwhile, credit goes to our mainstream media and Prime Minister who constantly acted prudently and showed maturity by urging for peace talks and offered help in investigating the case together.

History is evident that both countries returned back eventually to the negotiating table after wars of 1965, 1971 and 1999. This time around again, both prongs of the sub-continent cannot manage to have a nuclear Armageddon. Terrorism can be extirpated by dialogue, mutual coordination and understanding of home issues rather than levelling baseless allegations on each other.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Gilgit-Baltistan.

