Indian air force pilot killed in Jaguar fighter jet crash

NEW DELHI – A pilot of the Indian air force was killed and another injured after a Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Jamnagar area of Gujarat during a night mission.

“The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to airfield and local population,” IAF said in a statement, adding that the injured pilot is receiving treatment in a hospital.

“IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” read the statement.

Indian media reported that videos from the spotshowed what appeared to be a field on fire with the cockpit of the ill-fated fighter plane and its tail also burning.

IAF officials said the twin-seater Jaguar was on a routine training sortie when it met the accident.

The Jaguar is a twin-engine fighter jet, with single and twin-seat variants, which is very widely used in the Indian air force.

Our Correspondent

