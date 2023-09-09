The government of India offered different types of visas to foreign nationals depending on their needs and requirements.

The visas offered by India, include e-visa, tourist visa, visa on-arrival, transit visa, medical visa, employment visa, project visa, business visa, student and research visa, intern visa, entry visa, conference visa, sports visa, mountaineering visa, journalist visa, Film visa, Missionary visa and others.

e-Visa

e-Visa is granted to a foreigner whose sole objective of visiting India is recreation, sight seeing, casual visit to meet friends or relatives, attending a short term yoga programme, medical treatment including treatment under Indian systems of medicine and business purpose and no other purpose/ activity. This facility shall not be available if the person or either of his / her parents or grand parents (paternal or maternal) was born in, or was permanently resident in Pakistan. e-Visa facility shall not be available to holders of Diplomatic/Official passports, UNLP (UN Passport) holders and international travel document holders.

Procedure for applying for e-Visa The foreign national may fill in the application online on the website https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/visa/tvoa.html . The applicant can apply 120 days in advance prior to expected date of arrival in India.

India e-visa price

The price of the India e-visa can range from approximately $10 (INR 831) to $100 (INR 8,314), depending on the applicant’s home country and the type of visa applied for.

Visa-On-Arrival

Visa-on-Arrival is granted to a Japanese national who is visiting India for business, tourism, conference and medical purposes. This facility shall not be available to the citizens of Japan if the person or either of his / her parents or grandparents (paternal or maternal) was born in, or was permanently resident in Pakistan. This facility shall not be available to holders of Diplomatic/Official passports and UN Passport holders having Japanese nationality.

Procedure for applying for Visa-on-Arrival

Japanese nationals would be required to fill an application form and approach the “Visa Counter” at the designated airport on arrival. After checking the eligibility criteria and payment of fee, the Immigration officer would then stamp Visa-on-Arrival on the passport.

Fee

A fee of INR 2000 or equivalent in foreign currency is charged per passenger (including children) for visa-on-arrival.

Transit Visa

A transit visa is granted to a foreigner for the sole purpose of enabling him/ her to travel through India to a destination outside India. A person who desires to make two entries into India in transit in the course of the same journey can be granted a transit visa valid for two entries and for stay in transit for a period not exceeding 3 days for each journey.

The Indian government receives ING 6,65 or equivalent in foreign currency for this type of visa.

Tourist Visa

A Tourist visa is granted to a foreigner whose sole objective of visiting India is recreation, sight seeing, casual visit to meet friends or relatives, attending a short term yoga programme, short duration medical treatment including treatment under Indian systems of medicine etc. and no other purpose/ activity. [Short term yoga programme means a yoga programme not exceeding 6 months duration and not issued with a qualifying certificate/ diploma etc.]

The price for an India tourist visa varies depending on nationality and type of tourist visa. According to reports, the fee ranges from INR 2,080 to INR 6,240.

Medical Visa

A medical visa (MED Visa) is granted to a foreigner whose sole purpose is to seek medical treatment in established/recognized/specialized hospitals/treatment centres in India.

In case the 5 foreign national desires to avail of treatment under the Indian systems of medicine, his/her case will also be considered. Hospital Authorities must share the documents issued by them e.g. medical invitation letter, appointment letter etc. as per the format given in Appendix II on the official email ID of concerned Indian Mission/ Post.

Further, the hospital authorities should also provide letter to the foreign nationals (patients/ attendants) for extension of visa and registration in the formats given in Appendix III and Appendix IV respectively for submission to the FRRO/ FRO concerned.

It is advisable to consult with the relevant Indian embassy or consulate to check details of fee structure for your visa.

Student and Research Visa

A student visa is granted to an individual who produces proof of admission to a full-time course in a recognized educational institution in India. This visa is also granted to research scholars and individuals coming to pursue internships in Indian organizations.

The price of a student visa for India with a validity of five years is around INR 14,000 or more.

Business Visa

A Business visa is granted to a foreigner for the different purposes. The fee for up to 1 year/single or multiple entry is INR 9,983 while fee for more than 1 year and up to 5 years/multiple entry is INR 20,799