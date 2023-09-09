LAHORE – Punjab Police have launched another initiative to make the process for receiving of driving license easier for people.

The police shared the process for receiving the e-license on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The online facility will be available to around three million license holders across the Punjab province.

Those who have lost their driving licenses can also take benefit from it. Furthermore, people can also have the soft copy of the license in their mobile phones.

Download e-license

People needs to simply visit the website; http://dlims.punjab.gov.pk.

After selecting the e-license option, you need to add your CNIC number and date of birth. Later, click the download button and you will get the PDF copy of the license.