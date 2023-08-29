The Indian High Commission has, for the first time, posted a woman as chargé d’affaires in Islamabad. Geetika Srivastava, is however, second female diplomat posted in Pakistan. Earlier, Britain has posted Jane Marriott CMG OBE as high commissioner.

Ms Srivastava is expected to take up her assignment shortly after the term of Dr Suresh Kumar ends.

Ms Srivastava belongs to the 2005 batch of Indian Foreign Service. She has also served in China. She speaks Chinese (Mandarin) fluently. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, she has also served as regional passport officer in Kolkata and director in the IOR Division of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Ms Srivastava is presently a joint secretary in charge of the Indo-Pacific Division in the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

The division looks after India’s multilateral diplomacy with ASEAN, IORA, FIPIC, and other entities in the Indo-Pacific region.