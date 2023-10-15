And in my imagination, I am given a glimpse of hell. The fires rage, and flames almost, yes almost come to where I am as I look down. Most of those below, though dreading the flames that scorch them, still bear no remorse, because in their minds, they feel they deserve the punishment they are getting. “But look Bob, at that group there, standing against the wall that divides hell from heaven!” says the angel who is showing me hell.

“Who are they?” I ask.

“The almost people,” says the angel sadly, “They almost made it to heaven, but finally they didn’t!”

“I’ve never heard of the ‘almost people’ I whisper, as I stare at the forlorn lot who scream and claw at the walls and gates of hell, even as the devil laughs at their antics.

“Well, you have an ‘almost’ person mentioned in the Bible, and they should all have heeded that passage and avoided coming here,” says the angel, giving me an old Bible, opened to a particular page.

“It’s when Paul was brought by Governor Festus, into the presence of King Agrippa, and Paul, when questioned by Festus, says, ‘I am not mad, most noble Festus; but speak forth the words of truth and soberness. For the king knoweth of these things before whom also I speak freely: for I am persuaded that none of these things are hidden from him; for this thing was not done in a corner. King Agrippa, believest thou the prophets? I know that thou believest.’

Then Agrippa said unto Paul, ‘Almost, thou persuadest me to be a Christian. And Paul said, I would to God, that not only thou, but also all that hear me this day, were both almost, and altogether such as I am, except these bonds.’ And when he had thus spoken, the king rose up, and the governor, and Bernice, and they that sat with them.

What sad words!

Paul, who with his letters, his sermons and his words brought Christianity to the gentile world, and because of whom, one third of our world are Christians, used those same powerful arguments when he was alive to King Agrippa. But what did Agrippa say?

“Almost thou persuadest me to be a Christian!” And then they got up and left.

“He’s there!” says the Angel, and in my imagination, I lean into hell again, and see a man with a burnt crown shouting, “Let me out of here! I almost became a follower of Christ!”

“Almost is not enough!” whispers the angel, and then points to the earth, showing me millions attending church, reading the Bible, and even praying, “But almost when they have to believe in Christ and welcome Him into their lives, they turn away and go back to their sinful ways! Almost is not enough!”

I look at the flames that almost come to where I am, and shudder…!

