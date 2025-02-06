Dubai Fountain to be closed for five months; expected reopening date

DUBAI – Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest dancing fountain, is set to be closed temporarily for five months as Emaar has announced renovation of the iconic water show.

The renovation will commence from May 2025 and it is expected to take five months to complete, the company said.

Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest choreographed water show, stretches over 900 feet. This stunning spectacle performs a mesmerising dance to tunes from around the globe, with water jets shooting as high as a 50-storey building.

People can experience the fountain up close by boarding a traditional Abra, a small wooden boat, or stroll along the scenic boardwalk and enjoy the show.

The upgrades at the Dubai Fountain will include advanced technology, improved choreography, and an enhanced sound and lighting system, all designed to create an even more spectacular and immersive show, according to local media.

Dubai Fountain Reopening Date

Emaar said the renovation would ensure that the fountain continues to deliver stunning performances, providing better experience to visitors.

Commencing from May 2025, the renovation of Dubai Fountain is expected to take five months to complete. It means the fountain would be reopened in October 2025. However, a final announcement in this regard will be made by Emaar.