In a blow to India, Pakistan announces formation of new Army Rocket Force Command

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the formation of a new Army Rocket Force Command to further strengthen the defense capabilities of the country.

Addressing a grand ceremony held here at Jinnah Sports Stadium to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Anniversary and Marka-e-Haq, he said the command would be equipped with state-of-the-art technology which would further bolster Pakistan’s conventional warfare capabilities.

He emphasized that the recent military conflict with India concluded with a decisive Pakistan’s victory within three to four days. He praised the leadership of Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad, and the Air Chief for their coordinated and swift response to Indian aggression.

“India forgot that wars are not won with weapons alone, but with the spirit of the nation,” he said, adding that the defeat taught India a lesson it will never forget.

The prime minister hailed the post-war period as the birth of a new Pakistan, and called Field Marshal General Asim Munir a son of the nation, whose strategy led to a decisive military victory.

The premier also reiterated his call for national unity, inviting all political parties and civil society to join for Misaq-e-Istehkam-e-Pakistan (Charter for Pakistan’s Stability) to foster collective progress.

The event was attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, federal and state ministers and diplomats.

PM Shehbaz also extended gratitude to friendly countries including China, Turkiye, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, UAE, and Qatar for their support during the conflict. He also acknowledged U.S. President Donald Trump and his team for playing a key role in ensuring a ceasefire.

Shehbaz Sharif also paid homage to pioneer of Pakistan’s atomic programme Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan along with other politicians, scientists, and the armed forces for making Pakistan the 7th world atomic power. He also commended former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for resisting international pressure in 1998 and taking the brave decision to make Pakistan the world’s 7th nuclear power.