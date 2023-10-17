RAWALPINDI – A special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, on Tuesday adjourned the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

The court conducted hearing at Adiala Jail, where both political leaders are detained, as it was scheduled to frame charges against the suspects during today’s hearing.

As the judge resumed hearing, it was pointed that copies of challan were not given to the lawyers in previous hearing. At which, the court ordered handing over the copies to all parties and later adjourned the haring for one week.

The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document which reportedly went missing from Imran’s possession. The PTI alleges that it contained a threat from the United States to oust the party chairman from office.

Talking to media outside the jail, PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat said another petition will be filed in the high court against the trial of the party chairman inside the jail.

He claimed that efforts were being made to try Imran Khan under military laws.

Former PM Imran Khan has been detained in jail since August 5 when he was arrested following his conviction in the Toshakhana case. The sentence was later suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) but the PTI chief was not released as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) managed to get his judicial remand in the cipher case.