ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday filed an appeal against a verdict of the Supreme Court declaring amendments made to the NAB laws null and void.

Makhdoom Ali Khan submitted the appeal on behalf of the federal government, making the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and others respondents in the case.

The government argued that it is the prerogative of the parliament to make legislation, adding that the amendments made to the NAB laws did not violate any basic rights.

It requested the top court to declare the previous ruling null and void and restore the amendments.

Last month, a three-member bench headed by former chief justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the verdict with 2-1 majority.

The top court approved the petitions filed by Imran Khan against the amendments. It invalidated an amendment that bars the graft watchdog from probing cases involving below Rs500 million. It ruled that all cases, which were disposed of by accountability courts as the involving amount was less than Rs500 million, are restored.

An amendment related to plea bargain and seven others have also been declared null and void. The bench ordered the NAB to send record of all cases to courts. However, an amendment related to filing of reference against Service of Pakistan will remain effective.

The verdict was reserved on September 5 after the apex court conducted over 50 hearings in the case.

The landmark ruling will reopen cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari and six ex-prime ministers of the country, including Raja Parvez Ashraf.

The outgoing PDM-led government had approved amendments to the NAB law, including withdrawal of authority to investigate corruption cases of less than Rs500 million.