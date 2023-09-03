Taking a significant step in his legal battle against “unlawful detention and human rights abuses”, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has hired the services of a British barrister, Geoffrey Robertson KC to represent him in the international courts.

The announcement comes at a time when the deposed prime minister remains incarcerated in the Attock District jail following his conviction on August 5 in the Toshakhana case.

The development regarding the UK lawyer was revealed by Khan’s political party on Friday, after it shared a post on its official X account, announcing to engage the international legal expert, who has previously represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and Salman Rushdie.

In another post on X, the party mentioned Robertson’s career as a barrister. Reacting to Robertson’s hiring, Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Attaullah Tarar — during a presser in Lahore Saturday — said, “Chairman PTI’s announcement to go to the International Court is to go against the state and the country.”

Tarar maintained that Khan worked against national institutions and gave evidence of anti-nationalism on May 9 during the riots in which his nephew, sisters and entire family were involved.

“A political party attacked the country,” he said, adding that one person was misleading the entire youth.